April 26, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iraq oil and gas exploration and development auction ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has awarded Iraqi-owned United Arab Emirates-based Crescent Petroleum three exploration blocks in an oil and gas exploration and development contract auction on Thursday and China’s Geo-Jade won two.

United Energy Group, also based in China, won one contract and a total of five blocks received no bids.

Iraq is offering 11 new blocks for exploration in border areas with Iran and Kuwait and in offshore Gulf waters.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Alexandra Hudson

