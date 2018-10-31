Iraq shuts Kirkuk pumping station due to crack, exports unaffected

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq has shut a 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil pumping station in its Kirkuk oilfield due to a crack in a key crude pipeline, two officials with the North Oil Company said on Wednesday.

The pipeline was closed on Tuesday but the shutdown had not had an impact on oil exports, the officials told Reuters. The pipeline was expected to be repaired within 36 hours, they said.

The North Oil Company was investigating initial reports by a technical crew that the crack was caused by smugglers who were trying to steal crude from the pipeline, the officials said.

The oil that has been halted supplied refineries, but there was no impact on refinery operations as the shipments were usually small, the officials said.