Iraq minister says ready for talks with Kurdistan on oil: CNBC Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Kurdistan to settle oil issues, CNBC Arabiya reported.

Luaibi said his country needs an oil price between $55 to $60 a barrel for a better financial situation, the website of the television channel said.

Speaking at an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates earlier on Tuesday, Luaibi Iraq did not see the need for oil producers to reduce output further.