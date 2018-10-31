Iraq's oil ministry aims to hike production capacity, new minister says

Former oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi stands with new oil minister Thamer Ghadhban during a handover ceremony at the ministry's headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The oil ministry aims to increase Iraq’s oil output capacity and will support foreign energy companies by helping them overcome any bureaucratic hurdles, the new oil minister said on Wednesday.

Thamer Ghadhban also told a news conference that the ministry would seek to develop oil refineries by increasing their production capacity and reducing gas flaring.

Ghadhban, who was nominated by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and confirmed as minister in a parliamentary vote last week, said he would look at ways to reform the oil ministry.

The new minister replaced Jabar al-Luaibi, who had held the oil portfolio since 2016 in the government of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.