BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said oil prices are approaching stability, the al-Sabah state newspaper reported on Monday.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi speaks during a news conference in Basra, Iraq June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Iraq plans to raise oil production to more than 7.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2023-2024, including 6 million bpd of oil for exports and 1.5 million bpd for domestic consumption, Luaibi said.