July 18, 2018 / 11:09 AM / in an hour

Iraq extends bid deadline for Diwaniya oil refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has extended the deadline for foreign companies and investors to bid for the construction of a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery in Diwaniya, south of Baghdad, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

Documents for the bidding process will now be available until Sept. 2 and the bidding will close on Oct. 30 instead of July 31, the ministry said in a statement.

Bidding documents provide for two investment models – build-own-operate and build-operate-transfer, it said.

The refinery is one of several oil-processing projects offered by Iraq as part of its plan to become self-sufficient in oil products.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Dale Hudson

