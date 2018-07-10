FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iraq extends bid deadline for Kut oil refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has extended the deadline for foreign companies and investors to bid for a project to build a 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Kut province, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Investors interested in bidding have until Oct. 4 to make offers, the ministry said in a statement.

The refinery, south of Baghdad, is one of several crude oil processing projects offered by Iraq as part of its plan to become self-sufficient in oil products.

Bidding documents provide for two investment models – build-own-operate (BOO) and build-operate-transfer (BOOT), it said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed

