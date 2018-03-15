FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Iraq's oil ministry calls for investors for Anbar refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil ministry on Thursday called on companies to invest in a project to build a 70,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in the western province of Anbar.

Potential investors have until June 14 to make proposals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the project is offered on a Build-Own-Operate or Build-Own-Transfer basis.

The Anbar refinery, near the town of Hadditha, is part of a government plan to increase the nation’s oil processing capacity and reduce its oil products imports.

Baghdad in recent months has announced plans to build four refineries and to refurbish oil and gas processing plants destroyed during fighting with Islamic State insurgents.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

