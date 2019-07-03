Fire put out at Iraqi pipeline linking Kirkuk to Turkey: security source

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - Firefighters have successfully put out a fire at a strategic oil pipeline in northern Iraq that links oil-rich Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, a security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The pipeline is currently not operational, the source said.

The fire started after six improvised explosive devices went off in succession in the Ain al-Jahsh village of Nineveh province’s Shura sub-district, 70 km (43.5 miles) south of Mosul, he added.