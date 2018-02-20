Iraq invites bids for construction of Mosul oil refinery: ministry

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq has invited foreign companies and investors to bid for the construction and operation of a new 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery near Mosul in the northern province of Nineveh, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Bidding documents provide for two investment models – build-own-operate and build-operate-transfer, the ministry said in a statement.

Documents for the bidding process will be available until April 1 and the bidding will close on May 15, it said.