Iraq October oil exports from southern ports avg 3.34 million bpd: ministry

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports fell to 3.447 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 3.576 million bpd in September, the oil ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Exports from its southern Basra terminals fell to 3.34 million bpd from 3.434 million bpd, it said.

Shipments from Iraq’s northern Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged around 83,220 bpd, the statement said.

Deliveries by truck to Jordan were at 10,000 bpd, it said.

The average sale price in October was $57.153 per barrel, generating about $6.107 billion in revenue, the ministry said.

Iraq is continuing to produce below its capacity of nearly 5 million bpd, in line with a production-cutting agreement between OPEC producers and non-OPEC producers such as Russia aimed at supporting prices.