Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

FILE PHOTO: A general view of al-Zubair oil field near Basra, Iraq July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani /File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.

“Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health,” a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.