Iraq plans new pipeline exporting Kirkuk oil to Turkey: oil ministry

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq plans to build a new pipeline that will ship oil from Kirkuk’s oilfields to the Ceyhan port in Turkey, the oil ministry said on Sunday.

The new pipeline will replace an old and severely damaged section of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. It will start from the nearby city of Baiji city and span until the Fish-Khabur border area with Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.

The territory in which the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline ran was taken by Islamic State militants in 2014 and subsequently recaptured by U.S.-backed Iraqi forces over the past two years.