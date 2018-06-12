Iraq to expand Nasiriya oilfield production to 100,000 bpd: PM

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s government voted to expand production from its Nasiriya oilfield to 100,000 barrels per day, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.

“Based on the recommendation of the energy committee, cabinet voted to expand production from the Nasiriya field to 100,000 barrels per day,” Abadi said at a news conference.

The oil ministry said in December that Iraq planned to increase production from the oilfield to 200,000 bpd from 90,000 bpd in the next few years without seeking assistance from international firms.