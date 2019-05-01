Iraq's oil exports reach 3.466 million bpd in April: ministry

FILE PHOTO: A general view of al-Zubair oil field near Basra, Iraq July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani /File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil exports rose to 3.466 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 3.377 million bpd the previous month, a statement from the oil ministry said.

Exports from the southern Basra oilfields rose to 3.354 million bpd from 3.254 million bpd in March, it said.

Exports had fallen in March as bad weather halted the loading of crude on some days, Iraqi oil officials told Reuters at the time.

From Iraq’s northern Kirkuk oilfields, exports dropped to 86,000 barrels per day in April from 99,000 in March, the ministry said, without giving a reason.

The average sale price in April was $67.419 per barrel, generating around $7 billion in revenue, the ministry said.

Iraq is producing below its maximum capacity of nearly 5 million bpd in line with a production-cutting agreement between OPEC and allies such as Russia aimed at supporting prices.