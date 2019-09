FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister Thamer Ghadhban said it would reduce oil production from October.

“We are committed to the agreement to reduce production,” , he said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also said Baghdad’s talks over unifying oil exports with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region were in “advanced stages”.