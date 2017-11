BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Oil prices are not high enough for Iraq to spend revenues on development, state television quoted Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi as saying in a news conference on Tuesday.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

“Oil prices are not at the required level to be used for sustainable development,” state TV quoted him as saying.