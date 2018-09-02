FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Iraqi majority bloc in parliament contains 177 lawmakers: state news

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi political alliance announced on Sunday contains 177 lawmakers from 16 electoral lists, making it the majority bloc in the newly elected parliament, an updated document published by the state news agency showed.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The agency had earlier published an incomplete version of the document before more political groups had signed it. The alliance, which contains groups led by cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, now has enough seats to form the next Iraqi government.

Reporting by Huda Majeed and Omar Fahmy; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche

