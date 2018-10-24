Sunni group pulls out of Iraqi government talks

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - A Sunni Arab parliamentary bloc has pulled out of talks on forming Iraq’s next government, its leader said on Wednesday, underscoring the difficulties faced by Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi as he seeks consensus over his cabinet.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi parliament speaker Osama al-Nujaifi speaks during a news conference in Baghdad July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

The decision by the Qarar (Decision) Alliance could prolong uncertainty in Iraq, which is still in the process of forming a government five months since a parliamentary election.

Party leader Osama al-Nujaifi, a former parliament speaker, told local media his bloc — which won 14 seats in May’s election — had abandoned the talks because ministries had been awarded to only “one bloc” representing the sect.

FILE PHOTO: Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, walks with Iraq's new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

He was apparently referring to the other main Sunni parliamentary bloc, led by current speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Ever since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, power in Iraq has been shared by the three largest ethnic-sectarian groups: Shi’ite Arabs, Sunni Arabs, and Kurds.

Abdul Mahdi, a Shi’ite, was tasked on Oct. 2 by President Barham Salih, a Kurd, with forming the new government. According to Iraq’s constitution, he has 30 days to assemble a cabinet before Salih has to name someone else.

An independent who did not run in the May election himself, Abdul Mahdi was chosen as a compromise candidate by the two largest parliamentary blocs.

He is scheduled to present a list of ministers to parliament for approval later on Wednesday, but lawmakers told Reuters he was struggling to please all sides and that the process might face further delays.