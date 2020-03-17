World News
March 17, 2020 / 9:57 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Pompeo says U.S. to support new Iraqi PM if he upholds key principles

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Iraq’s newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq’s sovereignty, be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others.

Iraq’s president named little-known former regional governor Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister-designate on Tuesday in another bid to overcome months of unrest and deadlock, but powerful Shi’ite blocs quickly lined up to reject his nomination.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below