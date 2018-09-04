FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Iraq lawmakers agree to delay next meeting and speaker's election to Sept 15

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to delay their next meeting, where they are expected to elect a speaker of parliament, to Sept. 15, state TV reported.

Iraqi lawmakers are seen during the first session of the new Iraqi parliament in Baghdad, Iraq September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Parliament held its first session since May’s national election on Monday but failed to elect a speaker, what should have been the first step towards forming a new government.

The temporary leader of the assembly said on Monday it would remain in session until Tuesday, but failing to reach a quorum on Tuesday, lawmakers agreed to resume the session on Sept. 15.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi, Editing by William Maclean

