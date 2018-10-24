Iraq parliament due to vote on proposed cabinet and program: state TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers were due to vote on Wednesday on prime minister designate Adel Abdul Mahdi’s proposed cabinet and program, state television reported.

Abdul Mahdi opened the evening session by introducing his program. The PM-designate is expected to nominate new heads for key ministries including the oil, defense, finance and interior ministries.

Thamer Ghadhban, a former top energy official in Iraq, was expected to be nominated as oil minister, according to two political sources.