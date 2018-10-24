FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 6:52 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Iraq parliament due to vote on proposed cabinet and program: state TV

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers were due to vote on Wednesday on prime minister designate Adel Abdul Mahdi’s proposed cabinet and program, state television reported.

Abdul Mahdi opened the evening session by introducing his program. The PM-designate is expected to nominate new heads for key ministries including the oil, defense, finance and interior ministries.

Thamer Ghadhban, a former top energy official in Iraq, was expected to be nominated as oil minister, according to two political sources.

