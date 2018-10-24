Iraq parliament due to vote on proposed cabinet and programme

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers were due to vote on prime minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi’s proposed cabinet and programme on Wednesday, more than five months after the country voted in a parliamentary election.

Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi and the speaker of Iraq's parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi arrive at the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Abdul Mahdi opened the evening session by introducing his programme, which was later confirmed by lawmakers.

But lawmakers from several factions, including Moqtada al-Sadr’s winning electoral bloc Saeroon, began leaving as Abdul Mahdi was still speaking, leading to uncertainty over whether the vote would be held on Wednesday.

Chaos ensued after Saeroon lawmaker Sabah al-Saidi asked parliamentary speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi to delay the vote, to give MPs more time to study the nominees’ CVs.

A shouting match ensued between Halbousi and Saidi, followed by more walk-outs by ministers from Saeroon, the Nasr Alliance and several Sunni blocs.

Around 10.30pm, lawmakers were given a 30 minute recess to deliberate, according to parliament’s media office, and were expected back to confirm the nominees. But several lawmakers told Reuters they thought this might be a delaying tactic and that members of parliament might not return to the floor.

The unruly parliamentary session underscored the difficulties faced by Abdul Mahdi as he seeks consensus over his cabinet.

Earlier in the day, a Sunni Arab parliamentary bloc pulled out of talks on forming Iraq’s next government.

The prime minister-designate is expected to nominate new heads for leading ministries including of oil, defence, finance and the interior.

Thamer Ghadhban, a former top energy official in Iraq, was expected to be nominated as oil minister, according to two political sources.