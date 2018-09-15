FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Iraq parliament elects Sunni lawmaker Al-Halbousi as speaker, breaking deadlock

1 Min Read

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament elected Sunni lawmaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi as speaker on Saturday, marking the first step toward establishing the new government four months after an inconclusive national election.

Parliament was due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting on Sept 3, but failed to do so as lawmakers were still trying to determine which competing bloc had the most seats.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Raya Jalabi; editing by Jason Neely

