FILE PHOTO - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament approved on Monday three more ministers, including the defense and interior portfolios put forward by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, lawmakers said.

But the nominee for minister of education, the only remaining portfolio, failed to get enough votes.

Najah al-Shammari, Yaseen al-Yasiri and Faruq Ameen were confirmed as ministers for defense, interior and justice respectively.