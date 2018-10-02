Iraq names new president and premier, ending deadlock

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday elected as president Kurdish politician Barham Salih, who immediately named Shi’ite Adel Abdul Mahdi prime minister-designate, ending months of deadlock after an inconclusive national election in May.

Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, delivers a speech at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, October 2, 2018. Iraqi Parliament Office/Handout via REUTERS

The presidency, traditionally occupied by a Kurd, is a largely ceremonial position but the vote is a key step toward forming a new government, which politicians have failed to do since the election.

Related Coverage Iraqi President Salih names Adel Abdul Mahdi PM-designate: lawmakers

Under Iraq’s constitution, Salih had 15 days to invite the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government but he chose to do so less than two hours after his election.

Abdul Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

Since Saddam Hussein was toppled in a 2003 U.S.-led invasion, power has been shared among Iraq’s three largest ethnic-sectarian components.

The prime minister has traditionally been a Shi’ite Arab, the speaker of parliament a Sunni Arab and the president a Kurd.