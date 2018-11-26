Iraqi parliament to vote on remaining ministers in next session

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament will vote in its next session scheduled on Tuesday on whether to approve the remaining eight candidates for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s cabinet, the speaker’s office said on Monday.

Lawmakers last month only confirmed 14 out of the 22 ministers Abdul Mahdi initially presented but granted his government confidence, allowing him to become prime minister.

Eight ministries, including the vital defense and interior portfolios, remain vacant. Parliament initially said it would vote on the remaining ministers earlier this month but the vote was delayed due to political disagreements over nominees.

The new government faces the daunting task of rebuilding much of the country after a devastating war against Islamic State, as well as solving acute economic problems as well as power and water shortages.