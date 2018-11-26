Iraqi parliament to vote on remaining ministers next week

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament will vote next week on whether to approve the remaining eight candidates for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s cabinet, the speaker’s office said on Monday.

The session initially scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 27, was delayed late on Monday night by one week.

Lawmakers last month confirmed only 14 out of the 22 ministers Abdul Mahdi initially presented, but nevertheless approved a confidence motion, allowing him to become prime minister.

Eight ministries, including the vital defense and interior portfolios, remain vacant. Parliament initially said it would vote on the remaining ministers earlier this month but the vote was delayed due to disagreements over nominees.

The new government faces the daunting task of rebuilding much of the country after a devastating war against Islamic State, as well as solving acute economic problems and power and water shortages.