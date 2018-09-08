FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Basra airport targeted by three rockets, no casualties: sources

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Three Katyusha rockets struck the outer perimeter of Basra’s airport on Saturday, local security sources said.

An official at the Iraqi airport said there was no disruption to operations, and flights were taking off and landing as normal.

No casualties or damage had been reported and it was not yet known who launched the attack, which came after five days of violent demonstrations that have damaged government buildings, political party offices and the Iranian consulate.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi; editing by Alexander Smith

