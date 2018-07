BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A security guard at a branch of one Iraq’s most powerful paramilitary groups shot dead a protester on Friday while trying to push back a crowd hurling bricks and stones, police and medical sources said.

People gather during a protest in the city of Najaf, Iraq July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Two people were also wounded when angry demonstrators gathered outside the local headquarters of the Iranian-backed Badr Organisation.