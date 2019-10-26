World News
October 26, 2019 / 3:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Three Iraqis killed, 84 wounded in Baghdad protests: sources

1 Min Read

Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Najaf, Iraq October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Three Iraqis were killed on Saturday after being hit in the head by tear gas canisters fired by security forces, and another 84 were injured at a protest in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square, police and hospital sources told Reuters.

Demonstrators and security forces clashed on Saturday in renewed anti-government protests. The unrest followed a day of violent protests in which at least 52 people were killed around the country on Friday.

Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alex Richardson

