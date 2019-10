Iraqi men carry the coffin of a demonstrator, who was killed during anti-government protests, at a funeral in Najaf, Iraq October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Five people were killed in new clashes between protesters and police in Baghdad, police and medical sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The fresh unrest followed days of violence around anti-government protests that have hit the Iraqi capital and other cities this week.