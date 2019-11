Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least five, a Reuters witness said.

Reuters video showed security forces shooting one protester dead with live ammunition. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at least four other people get killed.