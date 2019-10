Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers take part in an anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and 175 wounded on Wednesday in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said.

The cause of death in both cases was tear gas canisters launched directly at the head, the sources said.