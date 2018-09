BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi officials in Basra lifted a curfew on Saturday night that had been in place since 4 p.m. (1300 GMT), the military said.

The streets of Basra were calm on Saturday, after days of violent protests rocked Iraq’s southern oil hub.

Organizers of the demonstrations said they would pause on Saturday, but there was still a heavy security force presence in the city of more than 2 million people.