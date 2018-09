BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - One protester has died and 14 more were injured during violent protests in Iraq’s southern oil hub Basra on Thursday, local health and security sources said.

People gather during a protest near the building of government office in Basra, Iraq September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Ten members of the security forces were also wounded, the sources said.

Basra Operations Command announced a curfew would be imposed until further notice, effective immediately.