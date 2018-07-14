Protesters storm provincial government building in Iraqi city of Kerbala: local sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Protesters stormed the provincial government building in the Iraqi city of Kerbala on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Protests over poor government services and corruption, which had spread to the Shi’ite holy city on Saturday, entered their sixth consecutive day in several cities in Iraq’s southern provinces.

(The story was refiled to make changes to the spelling of Kerbala in the headline, text and slug to conform to the Reuters style)