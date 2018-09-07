FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Iraq protesters enter oilfield facility, hold two staff hostage: Lukoil, police

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Protesters entered a water treatment facility linked to the West Qurna 2 oilfield, managed by Lukoil, and held two Iraqi employees hostage on Friday, according to a Lukoil source and a source with Basra’s energy police.

West Qurna 2 oilfield lies 65 km (40 miles) north-west of Basra - a city hit by days of protests. The field produces 390-400,0000 barrels per day and a disruption of three days would be enough to completely shut down the field, the Lukoil source added.

The water treatment facility maintains a supply of water to inject into the West Qurna 2 oil wells.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi; editing by Andrew Heavens

