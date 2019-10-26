Iraqi parliamentary bloc backed by influential Shi'ite cleric Sadr to go into Iraq's opposition

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A parliamentary bloc backed by populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Saturday that it will go into Iraq’s political opposition.

“The Sairoun parliamentary bloc announces that it will go into opposition inside the House of Representatives and will sit-in inside parliament until the protesters’ legitimate demands are met,” a spokesman for the group said in a news conference.

Sairoun, which came first in the 2018 election, did not specify if its ministers would resign from government.