Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the III Hemispheric Anti-Terrorism Ministerial Conference at the Francisco de Paula Santander General Police Cadet School, in Bogota, Colombia January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Iran’s armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sunday’s rocket attack against the U.S. Embassy, the State Department said.

“The Secretary underlined once again that these attacks demonstrate a wanton disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.