September 6, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Operations halted at Iraq commodities port Umm Qasr as protesters block entrance

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - All operations have halted at Iraq’s Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra on Thursday, after protesters blocked its entrance overnight, port employees said.

The spread to the port of demonstrations that have swept southern Iraq in recent months raises the stakes in the country’s civil unrest. Umm Qasr receives grain, vegetable oil and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Peter Graff

