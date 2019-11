Iraqi demonstrators block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq Trade Minister Mohammed Hashim al-Aani said on Sunday that ongoing protests delayed discharge of several rice and food shipments at its main Gulf port of Umm Qasr.

Protesters on Saturday blocked all roads leading to Umm Qasr near the oil-rich city of Basra after security forces used live rounds and tear gas overnight.