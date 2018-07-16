FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Main gates at Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens: port officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The main gates to Iraq’s commodities port of Umm Qasr near Basra were re-opened on Monday, port officials said, three days after protesters shut down the facility in unrest over unemployment and poor government services sweeping southern cities.

Three officials said activities resumed at the facility after negotiations with protesters. Umm Qasr receives grain, vegetable oils, sugar shipments and equipment for energy companies operating in Iraq.

Reporting by Michael Georgy; editing by Jason Neely

