March 2, 2020 / 3:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Adel Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraq’s caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.

Abdul Mahdi called on parliament to call early elections on Dec. 4, the statement said, which came a day after lawmakers failed to approve a cabinet of his designated successor Mohammed Allawi, who later then withdrew his candidacy.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams

