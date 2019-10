FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest after the lifting of the curfew, following four days of nationwide anti-government protests that turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 104 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in less than a week of unrest in Iraq, Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Saad Maan said on Sunday on state TV.

Maan said eight members of the security forces were among those killed and 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters had been torched by protesters.