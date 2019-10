Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A second protester died in Baghdad on Friday after being struck by a tear gas canister, police and medical sources said.

More than 350 people were wounded as Iraqi security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to repel crowds marching toward the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone.