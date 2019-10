Demonstrators run away from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least two people were killed on Monday when Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters into their heads in Baghdad as renewed anti-government protests entered their fourth day, security and medical sources told Reuters.

At least 112 people were wounded, the sources said.