BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Three protesters died during violent unrest in Iraq’s Basra on Thursday, local health and security sources said.

People shout slogans during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra, Iraq September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

The protesters died during attacks on local government and political party buildings, the sources said, bringing the total number of dead protesters since widespread demonstrations kicked off on Monday to 10.

Ten members of the security forces were also wounded, the sources said.