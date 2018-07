BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq placed its security forces on high alert on Saturday, in response to ongoing protests in the country’s southern provinces, military intelligence and Ministry of Defense sources said.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

The order was issued overnight by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who also serves as the country’s commander in chief of the armed forces, in a military directive seen by Reuters.