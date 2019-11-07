Operations resume at Iraqi port, oil refinery after protesters leave: sources

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows protests on bridges and at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq November 5, 2019. Picture taken November 5, 2019 and obtained on November 7, 2019. Courtesy of Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS.

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Operations resumed at a port and an oil refinery in southern Iraq on Thursday after protesters left both areas, port officials, security and oil sources said.

Anti-government demonstrators had blocked roads at Umm Qasr commodities port, halting operations for more than a week, and stopped fuel tankers at Nassiriya oil refinery on Wednesday, causing shortages in the south.

The sources said the protesters had left but did not say why or how.